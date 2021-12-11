BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.13 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $89.05 or 0.00180241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $180.13 million and $156.26 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010711 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.14 or 0.00585244 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.