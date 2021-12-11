Binemon (BIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Binemon has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

