Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $561.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

