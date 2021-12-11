Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

SPYX opened at $116.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

