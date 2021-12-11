Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,017.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 324.85, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

