Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.