Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

