Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 14,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

