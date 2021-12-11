Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 103 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,888.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,751.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

