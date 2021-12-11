Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

