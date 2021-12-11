Birake Price Tops $0.11 (BIR)

Birake (CURRENCY:BIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Birake has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Birake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birake has a market cap of $11.31 million and $6,400.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Birake Coin Profile

Birake’s total supply is 104,027,196 coins and its circulating supply is 100,006,979 coins. Birake’s official website is birake.com . The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Birake Coin Trading

