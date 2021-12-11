Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as high as C$9.74. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.71, with a volume of 71,298 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDT. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.54.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0278936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

