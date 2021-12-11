Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $459.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003910 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000125 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,147,279 coins and its circulating supply is 23,011,606 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

