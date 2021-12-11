BitBall Price Up 28.5% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $316,095.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.99213134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00038238 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00788479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

