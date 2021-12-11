Bitball Treasure Price Down 1.7% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $48.38 or 0.00098512 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $59,740.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

