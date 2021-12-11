Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Down 9% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $60.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

