Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $45.00 or 0.00092524 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $788.11 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00339375 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002861 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

