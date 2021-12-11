Bitcoin SV Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $135.46 or 0.00275250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $244.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,214.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00920260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003139 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,921,514 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

