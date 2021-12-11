Bitcoin Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,179.79 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,179.79 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.89 or 0.08258720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00080783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,487.63 or 0.99914471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

