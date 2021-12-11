BitcoinPoS (BPS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,604.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $623,459.19 and $1,604.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,195,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,984,095 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

