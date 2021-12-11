BitForex Token Reaches Market Cap of $26.80 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $764,320.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

