Bitradio (BRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $83,879.52 and approximately $88.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00552549 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,652,141 coins and its circulating supply is 10,652,137 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

