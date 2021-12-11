BitTube Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.12 million and $4,519.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00403079 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,581,198 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

