BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 145,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

