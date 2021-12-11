Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

BLDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 522,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

