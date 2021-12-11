Blocknet Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $50,086.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00032077 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,262,652 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

