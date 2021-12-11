Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $215,484.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

