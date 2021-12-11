Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.83

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.83 and traded as high as C$54.86. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.65, with a volume of 71,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

