BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 2% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $317,940.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,314.38 or 0.99405779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00789715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,486 coins and its circulating supply is 895,698 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.