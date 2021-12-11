Bonk (BONK) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007183 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.