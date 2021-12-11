BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $46,985.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,147,278 coins and its circulating supply is 778,116,546 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

