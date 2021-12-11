Boosted Finance Price Reaches $3.33 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00006773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $199,101.10 and $14,978.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.85 or 0.08166873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00080953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,154.79 or 1.00088680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

