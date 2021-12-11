Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.80 (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $112.55 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00286034 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

