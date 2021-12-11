Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 6,543 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cummins by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

CMI opened at $218.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

