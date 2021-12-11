Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,733. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.