Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Monro worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

