Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.47% of First Hawaiian worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

