Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

