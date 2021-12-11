Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

