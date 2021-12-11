Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,414 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.14% of Robert Half International worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $120.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

