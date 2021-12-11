Bread Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $93.01 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.