Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000.

Shares of BRDG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 123,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,078. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

