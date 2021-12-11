Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.36 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

