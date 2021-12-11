Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

