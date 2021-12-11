Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Air Lease reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

