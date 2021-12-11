Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post sales of $593.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.39 million and the highest is $610.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

