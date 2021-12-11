Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $679.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.60 million and the lowest is $668.70 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

