Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Gentex reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $72,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.25 on Friday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

