Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $24.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $28.26 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $92.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.82 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,813 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $56.06 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.