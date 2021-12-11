Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $447.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $439.11 million and the highest is $454.60 million. Harsco reported sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 778,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 372,699 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

